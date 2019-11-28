When wisdom entereth into thine heart, and knowledge is pleasant unto thy soul; Discretion shall preserve thee, understanding shall keep thee: To deliver thee from the way of the evil man, from the man that speaketh froward things.
Proverbs 2:10-12
“Discretion is the perfection of reason, and a guide to us in all the duties of life.”
Sir Walter Scott, 1st Baronet FRSE FSA Scot (1771-1832) was a Scottish historical novelist, poet, playwright and historian. Many of his works remain classics of both English-language literature and of Scottish literature
