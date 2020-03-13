The fear of the Lord prolongeth days: but the years of the wicked shall be shortened. The hope of the righteous shall be gladness: but the expectation of the wicked shall perish. The way of the Lord is strength to the upright: but destruction shall be to the workers of iniquity.
Proverbs 10:27-29
“A kind heart is a fountain of gladness, making everything in its vicinity freshen into smiles.”
Washington Irving (1783-1859) an American short-story writer, essayist, biographer, historian, and diplomat of the early 19th century
