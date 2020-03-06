The mouth of a righteous man is a well of life: but violence covereth the mouth of the wicked. Hatred stirreth up strifes: but love covereth all sins. In the lips of him that hath understanding wisdom is found: but a rod is for the back of him that is void of understanding.
Proverbs 10:11-13
“Annual plants are nature’s emergency medical service, seeded in sounds and scars to hold the land until the perennial cover is re-established.”
Wendell Erdman Berry (born 1934) is an American novelist, poet, essayist, environmental activist, cultural critic, and farmer
