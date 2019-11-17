Wisdom crieth without; she uttereth her voice in the streets: She crieth in the chief place of concourse, in the openings of the gates: in the city she uttereth her words, saying, How long, ye simple ones, will ye love simplicity? and the scorners delight in their scorning, and fools hate knowledge?
Proverbs 1:20-22
“An onion can make people cry but there’s never been a vegetable that can make people laugh.”
William Penn Adair Rogers (1879-1935) was an American stage and motion picture actor, vaudeville performer, cowboy, humorist, newspaper columnist, and social commentator from Oklahoma; he was a Cherokee citizen born in the Cherokee Nation, Indian Territory
