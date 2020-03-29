He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind: and the fool shall be servant to the wise of heart. The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and he that winneth souls is wise. Behold, the righteous shall be recompensed in the earth: much more the wicked and the sinner.
Proverbs 11:29-31
“To be remembered after we are dead, is but poor recompense for being treated with contempt while we are living.”
William Hazlitt (1778-1830) was an English essayist, drama and literary critic, painter, social commentator and philosopher.
