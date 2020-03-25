They that are of a froward heart are abomination to the Lord: but such as are upright in their way are his delight. Though hand join in hand, the wicked shall not be unpunished: but the seed of the righteous shall be delivered. As a jewel of gold in a swine's snout, so is a fair woman which is without discretion.
Proverbs 11:20-22
"Not on one strand are all life's jewels strung."
William Morris (1834-1896) was a British textile designer, poet, novelist, translator
