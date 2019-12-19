Strive not with a man without cause, if he have done thee no harm. Envy thou not the oppressor, and choose none of his ways. For the froward is abomination to the Lord: but his secret is with the righteous.
Proverbs 3:30-32
“The humblest citizen of all the land, when clad in the armor of a righteous cause, is stronger than all the hosts of error.”
William Jennings Bryan (1860-1925) was an American orator and politician from Nebraska; beginning in 1896, he emerged as a dominant force in the Democratic Party, running three times as the party’s nominee for President of the United States in the 1896, 1900, and 1908 elections
