My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For length of days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. Let not mercy and truth forsake thee: bind them about thy neck; write them upon the table of thine heart: So shalt thou find favour and good understanding in the sight of God and man.
Proverbs 3:1-4
"There are two great days in a person's life - the day we are born and the day we discover why."
William Barclay (1907-1978) was a Scottish author, radio and television presenter, Church of Scotland minister, and Professor of Divinity and Biblical Criticism at the University of Glasgow; he wrote a popular set of Bible commentaries on the New Testament that sold 1.5 million copies
