Bible verse

He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind: and the fool shall be servant to the wise of heart. The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and he that winneth souls is wise. Behold, the righteous shall be recompensed in the earth: much more the wicked and the sinner.

Proverbs 11:29-31

“To be remembered after we are dead, is but poor recompense for being treated with contempt while we are living.”

William Hazlitt (1778-1830) was an English essayist, drama and literary critic, painter, social commentator and philosopher.

