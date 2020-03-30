Whoso loveth instruction loveth knowledge: but he that hateth reproof is brutish. A good man obtaineth favour of the Lord: but a man of wicked devices will he condemn. A man shall not be established by wickedness: but the root of the righteous shall not be moved. A virtuous woman is a crown to her husband: but she that maketh ashamed is as rottenness in his bones.
Proverbs 12:1-4
“Love is the most important thing in the world. Hate, we should remove from the dictionary.”
John Robert Wooden (1910-2010) an American basketball player and head coach at the University of California, Los Angeles
