The wicked desireth the net of evil men: but the root of the righteous yieldeth fruit. The wicked is snared by the transgression of his lips: but the just shall come out of trouble. A man shall be satisfied with good by the fruit of his mouth: and the recompence of a man’s hands shall be rendered unto him.

Proverbs 12:12-14

“The same energy of character which renders a man a daring villain would have rendered him useful in society, had that society been well organized.”

Mary Wollstonecraft (1759-1797) an English writer, philosopher, and advocate of women’s rights

