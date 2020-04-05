The way of a fool is right in his own eyes: but he that hearkeneth unto counsel is wise. A fool’s wrath is presently known: but a prudent man covereth shame. He that speaketh truth sheweth forth righteousness: but a false witness deceit.
Proverbs 12:15-17
“The great test of life is to see whether we will hearken to and obey God’s commands in the midst of the storms of life. It is not to endure storms, but to choose the right while they rage.”
Henry Bennion Eyring (born 1933)an American educational administrator, author, and religious leader
