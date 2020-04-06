Bible verse

There is that speaketh like the piercings of a sword: but the tongue of the wise is health. The lip of truth shall be established for ever: but a lying tongue is but for a moment. Deceit is in the heart of them that imagine evil: but to the counsellers of peace is joy.

Proverbs 12:18-20

“Joy, feeling one’s own value, being appreciated and loved by others, feeling useful and capable of production are all factors of enormous value for the human soul.”

Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori (1870-1952) an Italian physician and educator best known for the philosophy of education that bears her name, and her writing on scientific pedagogy

Tags

