Bible verse

There shall no evil happen to the just: but the wicked shall be filled with mischief. Lying lips are abomination to the Lord: but they that deal truly are his delight. A prudent man concealeth knowledge: but the heart of fools proclaimeth foolishness. The hand of the diligent shall bear rule: but the slothful shall be under tribute.

Proverbs 12:21-24

“Happiness exists on earth, and it is won through prudent exercise of reason, knowledge of the harmony of the universe, and constant practice of generosity.”

José Julián Martí Pérez (1853-95) a Cuban poet, philosopher, essayist, journalist, translator, professor and publisher, who is considered a Cuban national hero because of his role in the liberation of his country

