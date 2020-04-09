Heaviness in the heart of man maketh it stoop: but a good word maketh it glad. The righteous is more excellent than his neighbour: but the way of the wicked seduceth them. The slothful man roasteth not that which he took in hunting: but the substance of a diligent man is precious. In the way of righteousness is life; and in the pathway thereof there is no death.
Proverbs 12:25-28
"Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds in the sky, are best relieved by the letting of a little water."
Christopher Morley (1890-1957) an American journalist, novelist, essayist and poet
