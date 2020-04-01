The thoughts of the righteous are right: but the counsels of the wicked are deceit. The words of the wicked are to lie in wait for blood: but the mouth of the upright shall deliver them. The wicked are overthrown, and are not: but the house of the righteous shall stand.
Proverbs 12:5-7
“The foolish are like ripples on water, For whatsoever they do is quickly effaced; But the righteous are like carvings upon stone, For their smallest act is durable.”
Quintus Horatius Flaccus (65 B.C.-8 B.C.), known in the English-speaking world as Horace, was the leading Roman lyric poet during the time of Augustus
