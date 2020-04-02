Bible verse

A man shall be commended according to his wisdom: but he that is of a perverse heart shall be despised. He that is despised, and hath a servant, is better than he that honoureth himself, and lacketh bread. A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast: but the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel. He that tilleth his land shall be satisfied with bread: but he that followeth vain persons is void of understanding.

Proverbs 12:8-11

“There is nothing more universally commended than a fine day; the reason is that people can commend it without envy.”

William Shenstone (1714-1763) an English poet

