Bible verse

A wise son heareth his father’s instruction: but a scorner heareth not rebuke. A man shall eat good by the fruit of his mouth: but the soul of the transgressors shall eat violence. He that keepeth his mouth keepeth his life: but he that openeth wide his lips shall have destruction.

Proverbs 13:1-3

“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.”

Oscar Fingal O’Flahertie Wills Wilde (1854-1900) an Irish poet and playwright

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.