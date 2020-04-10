A wise son heareth his father’s instruction: but a scorner heareth not rebuke. A man shall eat good by the fruit of his mouth: but the soul of the transgressors shall eat violence. He that keepeth his mouth keepeth his life: but he that openeth wide his lips shall have destruction.
Proverbs 13:1-3
“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.”
Oscar Fingal O’Flahertie Wills Wilde (1854-1900) an Irish poet and playwright
