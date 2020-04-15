Bible verse

Wealth gotten by vanity shall be diminished: but he that gathereth by labour shall increase. Hope deferred maketh the heart sick: but when the desire cometh, it is a tree of life. Whoso despiseth the word shall be destroyed: but he that feareth the commandment shall be rewarded. The law of the wise is a fountain of life, to depart from the snares of death.

Proverbs 13:11-14

“Look within. Within is the fountain of good, and it will ever bubble up, if thou wilt ever dig.”

Marcus Aurelius (121 A.D.-180 A.D.) a Roman emperor from 161 to 180 and a Stoic philosopher

