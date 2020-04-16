Bible verse

Good understanding giveth favour: but the way of transgressors is hard. Every prudent man dealeth with knowledge: but a fool layeth open his folly. A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health.

Proverbs 13:15-17

“They who are not induced to believe and live as they ought by those discoveries which God hath made in Scriptures would stand out against any evidence whatever, even that of a messenger sent express from the other world.”

Francis Atterbury (1663-1732) an English man of

letters, politician and bishop

