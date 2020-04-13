Bible verse

There is that maketh himself rich, yet hath nothing: there is that maketh himself poor, yet hath great riches. The ransom of a man's life are his riches: but the poor heareth not rebuke. The light of the righteous rejoiceth: but the lamp of the wicked shall be put out. Only by pride cometh contention: but with the well advised is wisdom.

Proverbs 13:7-10

"Think it not hard if you get not your will, nor your delights in this life; God will have you to rejoice in nothing but himself."

Rev Prof Samuel Rutherford (1600-1661) a Scottish Presbyterian pastor, theologian and author, and one of the Scottish Commissioners to the Westminster Assembly

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.