Bible verse

There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death. Even in laughter the heart is sorrowful; and the end of that mirth is heaviness. The backslider in heart shall be filled with his own ways: and a good man shall be satisfied from himself. The simple believeth every word: but the prudent man looketh well to his going.

Proverbs 14:12-15

“You must still stand up and say no when society is facing a backslide or a moment of danger.”

Wang Shi (born 1951) is a Chinese businessman

