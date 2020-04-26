Bible verse

A wise man feareth, and departeth from evil: but the fool rageth, and is confident. He that is soon angry dealeth foolishly: and a man of wicked devices is hated. The simple inherit folly: but the prudent are crowned with knowledge. The evil bow before the good; and the wicked at the gates of the righteous.

The poor is hated even of his own neighbour: but the rich hath many friends.

Proverbs 14:16-20

The impersonal hand of government can never replace the helping hand of a neighbor.

Hubert Horatio Humphrey Jr. (1911-1978) an American politician who served as the 38th vice president of the United States from 1965 to 1969

