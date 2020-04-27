Bible verse

He that despiseth his neighbour sinneth: but he that hath mercy on the poor, happy is he. Do they not err that devise evil? but mercy and truth shall be to them that devise good. In all labour there is profit: but the talk of the lips tendeth only to penury. The crown of the wise is their riches: but the foolishness of fools is folly.

Proverbs 14:21-24

“It is criminal to steal a purse, daring to steal a fortune, a mark of greatness to steal a crown. The blame diminishes as the guilt increases.”

Johann Christoph Friedrich von Schiller (1759-1805) a

German poet, philosopher, physician historian and playwright

