A true witness delivereth souls: but a deceitful witness speaketh lies. In the fear of the Lord is strong confidence: and his children shall have a place of refuge. The fear of the Lord is a fountain of life, to depart from the snares of death.

Proverbs 14:25-27

"From the very fountain of enchantment there arises a taste of bitterness to spread anguish amongst the flowers."

Titus Lucretius Carus (94 B.C.-55 B.C.) was a Roman poet and philosopher

