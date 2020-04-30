In the multitude of people is the king’s honour: but in the want of people is the destruction of the prince. He that is slow to wrath is of great understanding: but he that is hasty of spirit exalteth folly. A sound heart is the life of the flesh: but envy the rottenness of the bones.
Proverbs 14:28-30
“Slow down and enjoy life. It’s not only the scenery you miss by going to fast — you also miss the sense of where you are going and why.”
Eddie Cantor (1892-1964) an American
“illustrated song” performer, comedian, dancer, singer, actor, and songwriter
