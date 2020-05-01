Bible verse

He that oppresseth the poor reproacheth his Maker: but he that honoureth him hath mercy on the poor. The wicked is driven away in his wickedness: but the righteous hath hope in his death.

Proverbs 14:31-32

“No generous mind delights to oppress the weak, but rather to cherish and protect.”

Anne BrontE (1820-1849) was an English novelist and poet, the youngest member of the Brontë literary family; the daughter of Patrick BrontE, a poor Irish clergyman in the Church of England, Anne Bronte lived most of her life with her family at the parish of Haworth on the Yorkshire moors

