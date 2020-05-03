Wisdom resteth in the heart of him that hath understanding: but that which is in the midst of fools is made known. Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people. The king’s favour is toward a wise servant: but his wrath is against him that causeth shame.
Proverbs 14:33-35
“Virtues are acquired through endeavor, Which rests wholly upon yourself. So, to praise others for their virtues Can but encourage one’s own efforts.”
Thomas Paine (1737-1809) an English-born American political activist, philosopher, political theorist, and revolutionary
