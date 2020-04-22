Bible verse

Where no oxen are, the crib is clean: but much increase is by the strength of the ox. A faithful witness will not lie: but a false witness will utter lies. A scorner seeketh wisdom, and findeth it not: but knowledge is easy unto him that understandeth. Go from the presence of a foolish man, when thou perceivest not in him the lips of knowledge.

Proverbs 14:4-7

“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.”

Thomas Stearns Eliot OM (1888-1965) was a poet,

essayist, publisher, playwright, literary critic and editor

