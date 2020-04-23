Bible verse

The wisdom of the prudent is to understand his way: but the folly of fools is deceit. Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour. The heart knoweth his own bitterness; and a stranger doth not intermeddle with his joy. The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish.

Proverbs 14:8-11

“Love is the wisdom of the fool and the folly of the wise.”

Samuel Johnson (1709-1784), often referred to as Dr Johnson, an English writer who made lasting contributions to English literature as a poet, playwright, essayist, moralist, literary critic, biographer, editor and lexicographer

