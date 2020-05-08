Correction is grievous unto him that forsaketh the way: and he that hateth reproof shall die. Hell and destruction are before the Lord: how much more then the hearts of the children of men? A scorner loveth not one that reproveth him: neither will he go unto the wise.
Proverbs 15:10-12
“In our work and in our living, we must recognize that difference is a reason for celebration and growth, rather than a reason for destruction.”
Audre Lorde (1934-92) an American writer, feminist, womanist, librarian, and civil rights activist
