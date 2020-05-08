Bible verse

Correction is grievous unto him that forsaketh the way: and he that hateth reproof shall die. Hell and destruction are before the Lord: how much more then the hearts of the children of men? A scorner loveth not one that reproveth him: neither will he go unto the wise.

Proverbs 15:10-12

“In our work and in our living, we must recognize that difference is a reason for celebration and growth, rather than a reason for destruction.”

Audre Lorde (1934-92) an American writer, feminist, womanist, librarian, and civil rights activist

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.