The way of the slothful man is as an hedge of thorns: but the way of the righteous is made plain.
A wise son maketh a glad father: but a foolish man despiseth his mother.
Folly is joy to him that is destitute of wisdom: but a man of understanding walketh uprightly.
Proverbs 15:19-21
Humanity has the stars in its future, and that future is too important to be lost under the burden of juvenile folly and ignorant superstition.
Isaac Asimov (1920-1992) was an American writer and professor of biochemistry at Boston University
