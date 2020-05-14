Bible verse

Without counsel purposes are disappointed: but in the multitude of counsellers they are established. A man hath joy by the answer of his mouth: and a word spoken in due season, how good is it! The way of life is above to the wise, that he may depart from hell beneath.

Proverbs 15:22-24

“Long stormy spring-time, wet contentious April, winter chilling the lap of very May; but at length the season of summer does come.”

Thomas Carlyle (1795-1881) was a British historian, satirical writer, essayist, translator, philosopher, mathematician and teacher

