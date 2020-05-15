Bible verse

The Lord will destroy the house of the proud: but he will establish the border of the widow. The thoughts of the wicked are an abomination to the Lord: but the words of the pure are pleasant words. He that is greedy of gain troubleth his own house; but he that hateth gifts shall live.

Proverbs 15:25-27

“It’s one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself, to forgive. Forgive everybody.”

Maya Angelou (1928-2014) was an American poet, singer, memoirist, and civil rights activist

