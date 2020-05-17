The heart of the righteous studieth to answer: but the mouth of the wicked poureth out evil things. The Lord is far from the wicked: but he heareth the prayer of the righteous. The light of the eyes rejoiceth the heart: and a good report maketh the bones fat.
Proverbs 15:28-30
“The whole soul is in the whole body, in the bones and in the veins and in the heart; it is no more present in one part than in another, and it is no less present in one part than in the whole, nor in the whole less than in one part.”
Giordano Bruno (1548-1600) was an Italian Dominican friar, philosopher, mathematician, poet, cosmological theorist and Hermetic occultist
