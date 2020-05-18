Bible verse

The ear that heareth the reproof of life abideth among the wise. He that refuseth instruction despiseth his own soul: but he that heareth reproof getteth understanding. The fear of the Lord is the instruction of wisdom; and before honour is humility.

Proverbs 15:31-33

“We often refuse to accept an idea merely because the tone of voice in which it has been expressed is unsympathetic to us.”

Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche (1844-1900) was a German philosopher, cultural critic, composer, poet, and philologist whose work has exerted a profound influence on modern intellectual history

