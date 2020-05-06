A wholesome tongue is a tree of life: but perverseness therein is a breach in the spirit. A fool despiseth his father's instruction: but he that regardeth reproof is prudent. In the house of the righteous is much treasure: but in the revenues of the wicked is trouble.
Proverbs 15:4-6
"Reflection is a flower of the mind, giving out wholesome fragrance; but revelry is the same flower, when rank and running to seed."
Desiderius Erasmus Roterodamus (1466-1536), known as Erasmus or Erasmus of Rotterdam, was a Dutch philosopher and Christian scholar who is widely considered to have been one of the greatest scholars of the northern Renaissance
