Bible verse

The lips of the wise disperse knowledge: but the heart of the foolish doeth not so. The sacrifice of the wicked is an abomination to the Lord: but the prayer of the upright is his delight. The way of the wicked is an abomination unto the Lord: but he loveth him that followeth after righteousness.

Proverbs 15:7-9

“Too long a sacrifice can make a stone of the heart. O when may it suffice?”

William Butler Yeats (1865-1939) was an Irish poet and one of the foremost figures of 20th-century literature

Tags

