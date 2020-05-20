Bible verse

The preparations of the heart in man, and the answer of the tongue, is from the Lord. All the ways of a man are clean in his own eyes; but the Lord weigheth the spirits. Commit thy works unto the Lord, and thy thoughts shall be established.

Proverbs 16:1-3

“We have committed the Golden Rule to memory; let us now commit it to life.”

Edwin Markham (1852-1940) was an American poet

