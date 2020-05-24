Bible verse

A divine sentence is in the lips of the king: his mouth transgresseth not in judgment. A just weight and balance are the LORD’s: all the weights of the bag are his work. It is an abomination to kings to commit wickedness: for the throne is established by righteousness.

Proverbs 16:10-12

“Ah, mon cher, for anyone who is alone, without God and without a master, the weight of days is dreadful.”

Albert Camus (1913-1960) was a French Algerian philosopher, author, and journalist

