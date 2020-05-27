How much better is it to get wisdom than gold. and to get understanding rather to be chosen than silver. The highway of the upright is to depart from evil: he that keepeth his way preserveth his soul. Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.
Proverbs 16:16-18
“The man who cannot endure to have his errors and shortcomings brought to the surface and made known, but tries to hide them, is unfit to walk the highway of truth.”
James Allen (1864-1912) was a British philosophical writer known for his inspirational books and poetry and as a pioneer of the self-help movement
