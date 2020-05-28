Bible verse

Better it is to be of an humble spirit with the lowly, than to divide the spoil with the proud. He that handleth a matter wisely shall find good: and whoso trusteth in the Lord, happy is he. The wise in heart shall be called prudent: and the sweetness of the lips increaseth learning.

Proverbs 16:19-21

“Prudent people are very happy; ‘tis an exceeding fine thing, that’s certain, but I was born without it, and shall retain to my day of Death the Humour of saying what I think.”

Lady Mary Wortley Montagu (1689-1762) was an

English aristocrat, letter writer and poet

