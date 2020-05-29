Understanding is a wellspring of life unto him that hath it: but the instruction of fools is folly. The heart of the wise teacheth his mouth, and addeth learning to his lips. Pleasant words are as an honeycomb, sweet to the soul, and health to the bones.
Proverbs 16:22-24
“I don’t believe we’re only motivated by our own self-interests. Often out of crisis comes this enormous wellspring of generosity and motivation.”
Josh Fox (born 1972) is an American film director, playwright and environmental activist, best known for his Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning 2010 documentary, “Gasland”
