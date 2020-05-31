There is a way that seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death. He that laboureth laboureth for himself; for his mouth craveth it of him. An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire.
Proverbs 16:25-27
“The ear tends to be lazy, craves the familiar and is shocked by the unexpected; the eye, on the other hand, tends to be impatient, craves the novel and is bored by repetition.”
Wystan Hugh Auden (1907-1973) was a British-American poet. Auden’s poetry was noted for its stylistic and technical achievement, its engagement with politics, morals, love and religion, and its variety in tone, form and content
