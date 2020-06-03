Bible verse

The hoary head is a crown of glory, if it be found in the way of righteousness. He that is slow to anger is better than the mighty; and he that ruleth his spirit than he that taketh a city. The lot is cast into the lap; but the whole disposing thereof is of the Lord.

Proverbs 16:31-33

“Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.”

Gautama Buddha (480 B.C.E.-400 B.C.E.) was a philosopher, mendicant, meditator, spiritual teacher, and religious leader who lived in Ancient India

Tags

Thank you for reading!

