When a man’s ways please the Lord, he maketh even his enemies to be at peace with him. Better is a little with righteousness than great revenues without right. A man’s heart deviseth his way: but the Lord directeth his steps.
Proverbs 16:7-9
“Good, better, best. Never let it rest. ‘Til your good is better and your better is best.”
Jerome (345 A.D.-420 A.D.), also known as Jerome of Stridon, was a Latin priest, confessor, theologian, and historian; he is commonly known as Saint Jerome
