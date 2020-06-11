Bible verse

Let a bear robbed of her whelps meet a man, rather than a fool in his folly. Whoso rewardeth evil for good, evil shall not depart from his house. The beginning of strife is as when one letteth out water: therefore leave off contention, before it be meddled with.

Proverbs 17:12-14

“Learning is the beginning of wealth. Learning is the beginning of health. Learning is the beginning of spirituality. Searching and learning is where the miracle process all begins.”

Emanuel James Rohn (1930-2009) professionally known as Jim Rohn, was an American entrepreneur, author and

motivational speaker

