He that justifieth the wicked, and he that condemneth the just, even they both are abomination to the Lord. Wherefore is there a price in the hand of a fool to get wisdom, seeing he hath no heart to it? A friend loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.
Proverbs 17:15-17
“The end may justify the means as long as there is something that justifies the end.”
Leon Trotsky (1879-1940) was a Soviet revolutionary, Marxist theorist and politician whose particular strain of Marxist thought is known as Trotskyism
