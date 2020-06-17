Wisdom is before him that hath understanding; but the eyes of a fool are in the ends of the earth.
A foolish son is a grief to his father, and bitterness to her that bare him.
Also to punish the just is not good, nor to strike princes for equity.
Proverbs 17:24-26
The wise have always said the same things, and fools, who are the majority have always done just the opposite.
Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860) was a German philosopher. He is best known for his 1818 work The World as Will and Representation, wherein he characterizes the phenomenal world as the product of a blind and insatiable metaphysical will.
