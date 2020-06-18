He that hath knowledge spareth his words: and a man of understanding is of an excellent spirit.
Even a fool, when he holdeth his peace, is counted wise: and he that shutteth his lips is esteemed a man of understanding.
Proverbs 17:27-28
‘Amusement’ is appealing because we don’t have to think; it spares us the fear and anxiety that might otherwise prey on our thoughts.
John Ortberg, Jr. (born 1957) is an evangelical Christian author, speaker, and senior pastor of Menlo Church in Menlo Park, California, an ECO Presbyterian church with more than 4,000 members.
